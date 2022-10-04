Edible Relaunches Business Gifting Program

Edible, the premier eCommerce chain of deliverable gifts and treats, including fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, fresh fruit arrangements, fresh flowers and more – is relaunching its business gifting program named “Edible for Business.” This program is designed for those looking to spread joy through giving and making all of life’s special moments even sweeter for business clients and employees alike. With corresponding deals and promotions, the year-round business gifting program is relaunching just in time for Boss’s Day on Sunday, October 16.

For Boss’s Day, customers will be offered special discounts, including a week-long in-store promotion from Oct. 10-16 (Monday-Sunday) that includes a discount of 20% off of regular prices on select Boss’s Day products and bundles that are perfect for a boss. Edible will also launch promotions and doorbuster deals that will be announced for many upcoming occasions where a sweet treat should always be included.

“We are looking forward to the relaunch of our business gifting program, Edible for Business,” says Nicole Stanley, Director of Customer Experience.“This is an exciting opportunity for Edible to bring friends, family and businesses together, as we have products to celebrate all of life’s occasions.”

Beginning with this Boss's Day promotion, Edible for Business expands upon Edible's mission to 'WOW' those looking for the perfect gift for any one of life's special occasions by offering bulk discounts, opportunities for personal customization with company logos, and new ways to pay and make recurring orders - making getting gifts sweet and simple in preparation for the gifting seasons for the rest of the year. Edible for Business has also newly included the ability to purchase vouchers for Edible’s catalog of fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes, fresh flowers and more.

“As today’s business environment continues to shift, the relaunch of Edible for Business focuses on Edible’s commitment to celebrating all of life’s special moments,” says Tariq Farid, Founder and CEO. “Treats, flowers, bakeshop, chocolates and fresh fruit are all perfect ways to show someone appreciation, and at Edible, our goal is to help share a token of your appreciation through our loved-by-all gifting options.”