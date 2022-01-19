Edible Returns to Hillsborough, New Jersey, with New Ownership

Edible, the world’s leader in innovative gifts and treats, has announced the opening of its newest New Jersey location in Hillsborough with a new esteemed ownership group. The store officially opened to the community on December 3.

This Edible store is run by experienced franchise owner Melissa Vernon, with support from the store’s general manager Vamsi Vangipuram. Melissa, who also owns the Rita’s Italian Ice location within the same shopping center, is happy to have brought the Edible concept back to this town. As the duo looked to diversify, Edible was a logical next step as the Hillsborough market has room for new business growth.

“As a passionate entrepreneurial team, Edible’s business model and opportunity to provide new and unique offerings to the Hillsborough community was the perfect fit for us,” says Vamsi Vangipuram, general manager of the forthcoming location. “Edible was an ideal brand to partner with due to its commitment to constant innovation and supportive corporate team that has been instrumental throughout the process. We’re excited to be servicing the community by creating new sustainable jobs and stimulating the local economy with these delicious treats and unique gifts. Melissa and I are thrilled to have joined the Edible brand and to have brought the iconic name back to Hillsborough.”