Edible Signs Deal to Open 10th Indiana Store

Edible, the world’s leader in gifts and treats, announced today it has signed an agreement for its tenth store in Indiana with esteemed business operators Christian and Cassandra Washington.

In addition to their current location in Schererville, the Washingtons are eager to become multi-unit operators by acquiring their second Edible store in their home city of Crown Point. The new store is expected to open in early 2022.

“After working for many years in multiple industries, we knew that joining the Edible team was the perfect solution to continue our goal of empowering team leaders through our business ownership,” says Christian. “With Edible’s proven systems, an impressive product range and strong brand awareness, we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with a company that aligns with our values and encourages professional growth opportunities for each of our employees. Being huge fans of the brand ourselves, we’re excited to be sharing the joys of Edible’s fruitful arrangements by opening our second location in Crown Point.”

Together, the couple brings 15+ years of operational expertise to the table as they grow their ownership with Edible. Christian has forward-facing managerial experience in the steel industry and is a pastor at Anthem Church in Hammond, while Cassandra conducts manufacturing as a chemical engineer and works as a licensed general law practitioner.

“We are honored that our innovative business model has drawn the attention of experienced and thoughtful franchise partners such as the Washingtons,” says Patricia Perry, vice president of franchise development at Edible. “With Christian and Cassandra’s diverse professional backgrounds and strong commitment to giving back to their community, I am confident that they will be successful in leading the new Crown Point location while helping to further expand the brand’s reach in Indiana.”

After 20-plus years in business, Edible continues to offer a variety of unique and inventive assortments of freshly made gifts with real fruit and gourmet chocolate. From arrangements to individual grab-and-go treats to bakery items, each product is made fresh and can be picked up in-store or delivered by Edible’s delivery vans with contact-less delivery through its seamless e-commerce system. Edible’s ongoing commitment to innovation is the driving force in delivering a memorable, celebratory experience for guests. In fact, the brand’s new building prototype brings the back of the house into the customer’s view, creating an authentic and transparent theatre-like experience for everyone in the store.

Edible’s franchise concept, backed by a robust leadership team and resilient franchisees, is designed to attract entrepreneurs with a proven track record in business, a strong connection to their community and an interest in multi-unit ownership.

Outside of Indiana, the brand is targeting towns throughout Alabama, Alaska, Northern California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North and South Carolina, North and South Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.