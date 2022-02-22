Edible Signs More Than 150 Franchise Agreements in 2021

Edible, the world’s leading gift and treat destination, entered 2022 on an exciting note with significant development numbers documented to close out 2021. With an impressive 150 plus franchise agreements signed, the brand now has its sights set on continuing that momentum in the new year.

Edible’s systemwide sales have been increasing over the past three years and to close out last year, the brand catapulted yet again with a 7.9% increase in year-over-year sales. Edible stores are reaping the benefits of the brand’s steady climb in sales as well, with one United States store reaching $2 million in sales, a first for the brand in the U.S.

Upholding its title as a leading retailer and e-commerce provider, Edible has continued to attract seasoned entrepreneurs both nationally and internationally. With new and existing operators expanding with the brand in 2021, Edible welcomed nearly 20 new store openings and relocations. The brand’s standing as an industry leader was also reinforced as it ranked within the top 50 percent of Franchise Times’ Top 400 list last year. In addition, the brand’s founder Tariq Farid claimed a spot-on Global Franchise’s Exceptional Franchise Leaders list.

“It was another exciting year for Edible, especially as our development and sales reached an all-time high,” says Patricia Perry, vice president of franchise development. “The brand’s dedication to enhancing our concept to provide our franchise owners with an unmatched model has continued to reinforce our reputation as an industry disrupter. Our momentum in 2021 with award rankings, triple-digit signed agreements, new product category launches and more will no doubt continue in 2022 as we’ve already seen. The first major holiday of the year was already a major success and we’re looking forward to this traction continuing.”

Edible’s groundbreaking growth has always been supported and driven by its product innovation. Last year, the brand enhanced its offerings in a number of categories from the Edible Bakeshop to Edible Music to FruitFlowers and more. In addition, the brand launched licensed retail products for the first time in its history. New licensed products included cheesecake bites, which are sold in a variety of retailers nationwide, and two more music albums. The brand also introduced coffee and tea offerings through a partnership with Thrive Farmers, grazing boards and rose bouquets.

The brand’s overwhelming performance this past year and within the first two months of 2022 has shown that Edible’s commitment to ingenuity has no bounds as it continues to expand both its store footprint, products, store designs and more.

Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada.