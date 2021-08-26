Edible Signs Multi-Unit Deal in Philadelphia

Edible, the world’s leader in the gifts and treats category, has signed a multi-unit agreement in Philadelphia with esteemed multi-brand operators Nilita Patel, Manisha Patel and Jimmy Shah of ANZ Hospitality LLC.

With 1,000-plus locations nationwide, the Patel’s and Shah strengthen their partnership with the iconic brand with plans to take over ownership of select existing stores, and add new locations within the Philadelphia market—seven new stores total for the team.

“We are very excited to expand our ownership with Edible. The brand has a constant desire to innovate, which we took notice of at our existing stores as the feedback we received from the community was always positive,” says Nilita. “We were initially attracted to Edible for its strong business model and opportunity for growth. Now, after seeing the success of our other two locations, our goal to grow alongside the beloved brand is coming true with an exciting development opportunity for our team. We’re very grateful to Edible for their continued support and cannot wait to strengthen the brand’s hold in the Philly market.”

ANZ Hospitality LLC already owns and operates three Edible stores in Blue Bell, Elkins Park and South Bend, Indiana, which were already established locations that had a longstanding reputation of success within the community, making them prime investments for the development team. With this recent deal, the team will increase their ownership footprint to nine Edible locations, while also planning to purchase four more locations in Rochester, New York.

“We’re honored that our business model, innovative product releases and new prototypes have captured the attention of existing operators like Nilita and her team,” says Patricia Perry, vice president of franchise development at Edible. “Their success already as multi-unit operators with Edible and excitement to open new stores makes them ideal partners. The Philly market has a ton of opportunity for our model and I’m confident in this team’s ability to seamlessly take over stores in the area and introduce the concept to new neighborhoods.”

After 20-plus years in business, Edible continues to offer a variety of unique and inventive assortments of freshly made gifts with real fruit and gourmet chocolate. From arrangements and individual grab-and-go treats to bakery items and FruitFlowers, each product is made fresh and can be picked up in-store or delivered by Edible’s delivery vans with contact-less delivery through its seamless e-commerce system. Edible’s ongoing commitment to innovation is the driving force in delivering a memorable, celebratory experience for guests. In fact, the brand’s new building prototype brings the back of the house into the customer’s view, creating an authentic and transparent theatre-like experience for everyone in the store.

The brand is set on expanding nationally and internationally with franchise operators that have a proven track record of success. The current growth markets in the United States are Alabama, Alaska, Northern California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Internationally, the focus is on Canada, China, Europe, India, the Mexico, the Middle East, and Pakistan.

Those interested in opening an Edible franchise should have food service or retail experience with a proven track record of success within the franchise industry, have deep ties to their community and available liquidity to invest in a new store. Investments start at $173,600.