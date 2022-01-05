Edible Store in Daytona Beach, Florida, to Host Grand Opening Event

Edible’s newest store opened in early December and will host its grand opening event on Saturday, January 15 in the happening town of Daytona Beach. Located at 2500 W Speedway Blvd, Suite 310, the store provides guests with a wide variety of classic gifts and treats, bringing a smile to locals of Volusia County.

With 1,000-plus locations domestically and internationally, the Daytona Beach store features Edible’s new prototype design, which modernizes guests’ experiences and cultivates an atmosphere that brings the iconic arrangement process to life. In addition, a selection of new grab-and-go items are available for sale, allowing fans of the brand to enjoy Edible’s signature chocolate dipped delights while out and about.

“Edible is always focused on growing and the Sunshine State has a ton of opportunity for our brand,” says Patricia Perry, vice president of franchise development for Edible. “The Daytona Beach store is a prime location for our iconic gifts and treats and we’re confident our established concept will thrive within the community. Opening just in time for our busy holiday season, our seasonal offerings including our fifth Edible Music album and more will be available at the new location. We’re excited to see this location officially open and celebrate the new store with the Daytona Beach community.”

After 20-plus years in business, Edible continues to offer a variety of unique and inventive assortments of freshly made gifts with real fruit and gourmet chocolate. From bouquets to individual grab-and-go treats to bakery items, each product is made fresh and can be picked up in-store or delivered by Edible’s insulated trucks with contact-less delivery through its seamless e-commerce system. Edible’s ongoing commitment to innovation is the driving force in delivering a memorable, celebratory retail moment for guests.

Not only does the Daytona Beach store feature Edible’s frequent menu innovation, most recently with the introduction of cupcakes to the Edible Bakeshop, but it has also created between five to ten new jobs within the community offering sustainable careers for those in the area. Edible treats as well as the brand’s classic delights are available for locals to sink their teeth into through delivery, online ordering, in-store pickup and walk-in services.

The Daytona Beach Edible store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.