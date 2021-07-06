Edible Taps Brand Central to be its Licensing Agency

Edible, the beloved gift and treat destination has signed with Brand Central as its licensing agency.

Edible has been an internationally recognized and beloved household brand for over 20 years. The brand helps people all over the world celebrate life’s most special moments with a gift or treat that is carefully crafted to ‘WOW’… for any occasion or just because.

Specializing in fresh fruit gifts & treats, Edible has also launched new product categories such as fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, non-perishables and more!

In 2020, Edible experienced the best sales in the company history with over 45% growth year over year. This past Valentine’s Day 2021 was the busiest day in the company’s history with over 275,000 gifts and treats delivered from coast to coast.

With over 93% brand awareness, one million social media friends and 1000+ retail stores, the industry leader in retail gifts and treats delivers huge awareness and distribution to licensee and retail partners.

“We are thrilled to work with this 20-year household brand. We intend to leverage Edible’s iconic equities, into new product categories, from D.I.Y. gift sets to celebration products and food & beverage items,” says Ross Misher, CEO of Brand Central.

“Partnering with Brand Central is the perfect way to continue making our premier products available to consumers in retailers across the country,” says Patricia Perry, VP of Franchise Development. “We’re excited to see how this will continue to expand our market share and help our innovative products flourish.”