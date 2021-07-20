Edible Teams Up with Morris Brown College to Provide Training Opportunities for Students

Edible has teamed up with Morris Brown College, the private and coeducational liberal arts college engaged in teaching and public service with special focus in leadership, management, entrepreneurship and technology, as the company commits to providing direct training and job opportunities for its hospitality and global business management students.

Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College says, “We are thrilled to continue to grow our hospitality program partners by working with companies that will provide direct experiential learning opportunities to our students. I look forward to Morris Brown being a direct pipeline of diverse leadership within the career fields of hospitality and organizational leadership for Edible Arrangements and other prominent hospitality organizations in Atlanta. Edible’s headquarters is located in Atlanta, so this partnership strengthens my goal for Morris Brown to become one of the top institutions in the country for Black and Brown people to learn how to own, operate, lead, and manage franchises, restaurants, and hotels.”

Cheikh Mboup, Edible Arrangements President and COO says, “Edible is excited to work with Morris Brown College in the continued mentorship of the school’s hospitality and organizational management students. Through internship opportunities, hands-on training, and Edible leadership seminars, we look forward to playing a part in setting these individuals up for success as the next generation of business leaders in the local Atlanta community and beyond. Moreover, we hope to foster their entrepreneurial spirits by helping students learn more about franchise ownership opportunities post-graduation.”