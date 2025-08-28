To celebrate the launch of Edible’s new limited-edition cupcake line, the brand is giving away free cupcakes to everyone in the U.S. born on Sept. 9—aka the most common birthday in the country.

Edible has long been known for birthdays, but this launch reflects how the brand is meeting today’s consumers where they are—looking for small indulgences, snackable formats and treats that feel personal. With 53% of consumers saying they choose dessert to treat themselves*, this promo meets people in the moment when they’re most likely to indulge, on their birthday!

And while boutique cupcake brands often come with shipping fees and high prices, Edible stands out with free delivery and pricing that makes it easy to gift yourself that little sweet treat!

*Source: Datassential