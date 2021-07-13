eegee's to Debut First Phoenix Location

On Thursday, July 15, Tucson-based quick-service restaurant brand, eegee’s, will open the doors to its first Valley location in Gilbert at the southwest corner of Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive. Located at 3535 E. Baseline Road, the restaurant will open for dine-in and takeout, offering online ordering and contactless pick-up. To celebrate the brand’s Valley debut, eegee’s has teamed up with several local partners—including artist Timmy Ham, Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Beverage Director Mat Snapp, and musician Jacob Morris—to create unique offerings for grand opening day and beyond.

“We're fortunate to have such loyal fans across Arizona and we're humbled by the support and warm welcome we've received in the Valley so far," says Ron Petty, CEO of eegee's. "We can't wait to celebrate our first opening in Phoenix, meet our new neighbors in Gilbert and continue to grow across the Valley in the coming months."

Founded in 1971, eegee’s has cultivated a loyal following of Tucsonans and prides itself on its longstanding history of providing fresh, high-quality food at its now 28 locations with its opening in Gilbert. Its newest location will stand at 3,515 square-feet and is designed with guests’ convenience in mind. The bright, open concept features a walk-up ordering counter, a spacious dining room, as well as a drive-thru window.

Phoenicians will now be able to enjoy eegee’s unique offering of its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, and signature subs and grinders. Many of the restaurant’s menu items have a devoted following, including its everyday eegee’s flavors such as Lemon, Strawberry, Pina Colada and Skinny Berry; its specialty French fries with signature ranch dressing and bacon; the Original Grinder served on white, wheat or rye bread, fresh-baked daily; salads such as the Southwest Chipotle Ranch Chicken; and more. eegee’s is also known for its rotating menu of monthly eegee flavors, such as Lucky Lime, Watermelon and Orange Dream.

The restaurant is teaming up with several local tastemakers including artist Timmy Ham, mixologist Mat Snapp, and musician Jacob Morris. “Collaborating with Phoenix-based artists and industry influencers made sense as we entered a new market, given we’ve always kept the local community at our core,” said Petty. On opening day, eegee’s guests can celebrate with:

Giveaways & Freebies: Popular Valley artist and designer, Timmy Ham (AKA @ iamsloth ) designed a unique eegee’s sticker in honor of the opening. Guests can take home one sticker per order while supplies last. Additionally, there will be a limited number of “special edition” stickers—those that receive a lucky sticker will receive free eegee’s for a year.

Popular Valley artist and designer, Timmy Ham (AKA @ ) designed a unique eegee’s sticker in honor of the opening. Guests can take home one sticker per order while supplies last. Additionally, there will be a limited number of “special edition” stickers—those that receive a lucky sticker will receive free eegee’s for a year. Beats & Vibes: To set the vibe for the grand opening, eegee’s partnered with country music artist and Gilbert local, Jacob Morris (@ jacobmorrisofficial ), to curate a “Vibees” playlist and record a performance exclusively for eegee’s. Watch the performance on eegee’s Instagram and tune in to the playlist here.

To set the vibe for the grand opening, eegee’s partnered with country music artist and Gilbert local, Jacob Morris (@ ), to curate a “Vibees” playlist and record a performance exclusively for eegee’s. Watch the performance on eegee’s and tune in to the playlist here. Teekee Time: eegee’s has partnered with Valley mixologist and Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Beverage Director, Mat Snapp, to create custom eegee’s cocktails—Teekees—to level up the restaurant’s famous frozen beverage. To create the cocktails at home, follow eegee’s on Instagram for recipes posted throughout the month of August.

Following the opening at Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive, eegee’s will open locations in Gilbert, Mesa, and Phoenix this year.

The new eegee’s is located at 3535 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert. The restaurant’s hours are Monday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; the drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.