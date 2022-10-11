Eegee’s Now Serving Up Chicken

Starting October 19, eegee’s guests can enjoy a chicken tender meal, inclusive of chicken tenders, fries, a ranch and an eegee, with prices starting at $7.79.

eegee’s has also simplified their sub sizes and guests can now choose from a half or a whole sandwich with 50% more meat and 100% more cheese on select sandwiches than in the past.

These updates to the menu are one of the most significant since the brand was founded in Tucson, Arizona in 1971. For 40+ years, eegee’s has offered its core menu options—including eegee’s namesake frozen drink, award-winning French fries, signature subs, and grinders.

While eegee’s takes great pride in serving the menu items for which the brand is known for every day, it is continuing to level up on menu innovation. Just this summer, the brand announced limited-time offerings like the Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Macchiato Buzz (their first ever caffeinated eegee), Sip on Sunshine secret flavor drops (Prickly Pear, Kiwi and Pineapple Dream) and re-introducing “throwback” flavors like Blueberry Bombsicle for National eegee’s Day.