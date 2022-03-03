eegee's to Open Third Unit in Greater Phoenix Area

Growing restaurant brand eegee’s has announced it will open the doors to its third metro-Phoenix location in Gilbert on Thursday, March 3. Located at Val Vista Drive and Willis Road near Loop 202, eegee’s will celebrate by welcoming the community to a soft opening event where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Gilbert-based charity, Open Arms. On Wednesday, March 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests are invited to support their local community by simply enjoying their favorite eegee’s menu items, such as the restaurant’s namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs and grinders and more.

The 2,300-square-foot space will feature eegee’s contemporary store design with a walk-up ordering window and a drive-thru with a special eegee-only window so that those ordering the beverage can quickly and conveniently exit the line. Modeled after the prototype debuted at eegee’s in Mesa, the newest location is built using sustainable Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) which are made from renewable resources, are 100% recyclable, and allow for faster construction. The dining room is partially enclosed by garage doors, which will be open in the cooler months, allowing guests to enjoy their meal with fresh air.

Since it began serving frozen lemon drinks in Tucson 50 years ago, eegee’s has maintained the belief that it’s not enough to simply be in the community, but to also be an active part of it. Over the past year, the restaurant has expanded the ways in which it supports the communities it operates in, partnering with other local restaurants, businesses, and artists. For its third Valley location in Gilbert, eegee’s is partnering with:

Gilbert-based non-profit Open Arms, which serves local families who have fallen on hard times by providing them food and clothing on a monthly basis. All proceeds from the soft opening on March 2 will be donated to the organization.

Local artist, Sage Aune (@sagepizza), who designed a special-edition eegee’s-inspired sticker for the opening. Starting on March 2 and until supplies last, one sticker will be gifted to the first 5,000 guests at the new location.

“We were thrilled with the positive response we received when we opened the first location in Gilbert last July,” says CEO, Ron Petty. “And we’re excited to be able to give back to the same community through our partnership with Open Arms who is doing important work to help locals in need. As we continue to grow—from Tucson to the East Valley, and soon, to the West Valley—we hope to maintain that same connection with every community eegee’s opens in.”

eegee’s is continuing its expansion throughout Arizona and has broken ground at 35th Avenue & Peoria Avenue in Phoenix—the brand’s first West Valley location—with the opening slated for summer 2022.