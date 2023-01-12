Einstein Bros. Bagels Celebrates National Bagel Day with Egg Sandwich Discount

What’s a better breakfast than an egg sandwich made on a fresh-baked bagel? Nothing, according to Einstein Bros. Bagels. But, the brand doesn’t want you to take their word for it. Guests can taste for themselves beginning on National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, with $2 off any egg sandwich when they order online.

“This year, to celebrate National Bagel Day, we want to invite everyone to try a better breakfast this month,” says Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Better means fresh-baked, right-out-of-the-oven bagels sandwiching our craveable egg sandwiches like the Texas Brisket, Chorizo Sunrise, and the classic Farmhouse. It doesn’t get better than that.”

Order Online at https://www.locations.einsteinbros.com to take advantage of the $2 Off any egg sandwich offer using promo code CRAVE at checkout.