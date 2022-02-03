Einstein Bros. Bagels to Launch Pepperoni Pizza Egg Sandwich on National Pizza Day

On National Pizza Day, Feb. 9, 2022, Einstein Bros. Bagels previews the unlikely marriage of two perfect foods: a bagel egg sandwich and pepperoni pizza. The result: ooey-gooey cheese pull, atop perfectly seasoned eggs, with a kick of pepperoni, that will make you wonder why you didn’t think of this before.

“Usually pizza for breakfast means a leftover slice that’s probably been sitting on the counter all night,” says Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Our take on pizza for breakfast is a fresh-baked pepperoni gourmet bagel, seasoned eggs, melty cheese, loads of pepperoni and a kick of pizza sauce. Putting an egg on pizza sounds a little out there, but trust us, it’s delicious.”

The Pepperoni Pizza Egg Sandwich is another example of Einstein Bros. innovative egg sandwich line-up; a signature menu full of mouthwatering flavors, like brisket and chorizo, that you can’t find at any other breakfast place.

The Pepperoni Pizza Egg Sandwich will be available at the Denver West Einstein Bros. “pop-up pizza shop” at 14401 W Colfax Ave. Lakewood, CO. It will be sold exclusively on Feb. 9 in celebration of National Pizza Day.

For Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering guests the Sweetheart Special Brunch Box so they can treat a loved one, first thing in the morning, with a breakfast spread for two for less than $20.