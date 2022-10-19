    Einstein Bros. Bagels Launches All-Nighter Egg Sandwich Bundle

    Industry News | October 19, 2022
    All-Nighter Egg Sandwich combo.
    Einstein Bros. Bagels
    The combo is for website/app orders only.

    Starting today, October 19, throughout spooky season, guests can feast on the online and in-app exclusive bundle featuring Einstein Bros. Bagels’ fan-favorite All-Nighter Egg Sandwich- a cheesy hash brown gourmet bagel with American cheese, bacon, cage-free eggs and chipotle mayo, a crispy twice-bake hashbrown, a gooey chocolate chip cookie, and a Coke – all for just $13.99.

    Einstein Bros. All-Nighter Breakfast Box allows customers to skip the line, not breakfast.

