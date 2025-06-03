Starting June 18, Einstein Bros. Bagels is adding to its breakfast beverage menu with the launch of Morning Mocktails — a lineup of made-to-order, juice-based drinks, with all the fun and none of the alcohol. The new beverages pair perfectly with the brand’s fresh-baked bagel & shmears and variety of egg sandwiches.

The new Morning Mocktails feature bright, fruit-forward flavors, and will be available at participating locations nationwide starting June 18, 2025. As part of the launch, Einstein Bros. will offer an All-Day Happy Hour Special: A Bagel & Shmear with choice of Morning Mocktail for $5.99.

The Morning Mocktails lineup includes:

Bros. Bay Breeze — Cranberry, Lemonade & Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit Sunrise — Orange Juice, Lemonade & Passion Fruit

Dragon Fruit Lemon Drop — Lemonade & Dragon Fruit

Energy Spritz — Dragon Fruit & Monster Energy

“Not that we have anything against orange juice, but there’s so many other delicious and refreshing flavors to enjoy in the morning,” said Chad Thompson, head of culinary at Einstein Bros. Bagels. ​ “With our new Morning Mocktails, we’re offering guests more variety with these made-to-order options – the perfect complement to their favorite bagels.” ​

The All-Day Happy Hour Special is a Bagel & Shmear and Morning Mocktail combo that hits the spot for only $5.99. Guests can choose any classic or signature fresh-baked bagel with any cream cheese shmear flavor to pair with the Morning Mocktail of their choice. Those who opt for a caffeine*-boosted Happy Hour Special can choose the Energy Spritz made with Monster Energy for only a dollar more. The Happy Hour Special pairings are endless, so those looking for variety always have something new to enjoy.

*Not recommended if under 18, sensitive to caffeine, or pregnant or nursing.