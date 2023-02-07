Einstein Bros. Bagels Launches 'Ultimate Bros. Box' for Two

February is a month dedicated to love and friendships. Everyone wants a lifelong companion, but who says it has to be your other half? Enter: The Bros. If Valentine’s Day and Galantine’s Day aren’t the moves, this month, Einstein Bros. Bagels declares February 15 as National Bros Day.

In celebration of National Bros Day, an official day dedicated to the bro squad, Einstein Bros. Bagels launched the ultimate Bros. Box for two, available for purchase all month long (Feb.1-Feb.28). Packed with craveable brunch staples, the box includes:

The fan-favorite Farmhouse Sandwich

A Bacon & Cheddar Egg Sandwich

Two Twice-Baked Hash Browns

Two Blueberry Muffins.

The Bromie duo can now order the Bros. Box online or via the Einstein Bros. Bagels app to take pause and cherish the first national holiday dedicated to their day-ones.