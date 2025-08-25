Einstein Bros. Bagels, the leader in fresh-baked bagels and craveable breakfast, is excited to announce Jessica Serrano has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Serrano brings extensive leadership experience in brand building, marketing innovation, and customer engagement across several of the food industry’s most recognized and successful brands.

Serrano joined Bagel Brands in August 2025 and now oversees brand, digital, culinary innovation, and guest experience strategy across all Bagel Brands’ concepts. In this role, she is responsible for driving brand relevance and long-term growth, guiding integrated strategies that strengthen Einstein Bros.’ connection with guests across its marketing channels.

Most recently, Serrano served as Chief Marketing Officer of Dig Inn, where she led a transformative brand turnaround, guiding the company’s growth into five new markets while sparking culinary innovation with new protein offerings and the brand’s first-ever sandwich category. Her career also includes senior leadership roles at Burger King, Taco Bell, Dole, and Kraft, where she spearheaded initiatives that combined consumer insights, cultural relevance, and operational excellence. Highlights of her work include developing breakthrough menu innovations, transforming loyalty programs, streamlining menus, and achieving substantial growth in catering sales.

“Jessica is an exceptional marketing leader with a proven track record of driving relevance and repeat visits while keeping the guest at the center of every decision,” said Jessica DePetro, CEO of Einstein Bros. Bagels. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team and excited about the energy and expertise she brings to help continue our growth.”

Known for building culturally resonant brands and leading high-performing teams in fast-paced, consumer-driven environments, Serrano brings more than 18 years of experience in food and beverage marketing, brand strategy, and digital transformation. She holds both a BS and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

“I’m incredibly excited to join a beloved brand like Einstein Bros. Bagels at such a pivotal moment,” said Serrano. “Bagels bring people together, and I see enormous potential to deepen our emotional connection with guests while continuing to drive innovation, digital growth, and culinary creativity. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to write the next chapter for the brand.”