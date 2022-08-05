Einstein Bros. Bagels to Offer Half-Dozen for $1

Just in time for Back-to-School season, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering a Dollar Days deal, allowing guests to buy a half dozen bagels and get another half dozen for only $1.

The Dollar Days offer will last for just 7 days starting 8/10 and continues through 8/16 and will be available in-bakery and online ordering only. Guests can get the delicious bagel flavors they love including Everything, French Toast, and Asiago Cheese and can keep the rewards coming by signing up for the Einstein Bros. Bagels Rewards Program to receive a free bagel and shmear on their next visit.