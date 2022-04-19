Einstein Bros. Bagels to Offer Special Discount During Teacher Appreciation Week

Einstein Bros Bagels is offering a 20% off e-gift card deal May 2 to May 6 so you can treat your favorite teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Shaping the future is not an easy task, show the teacher in your life you appreciate their hard work with a discount on all the best breakfast items, such as fresh-baked bagels and delicious, cream cheese shmear, a variety of hearty egg sandwiches to serve any craving, twice-baked hashbrowns, and fresh-brewed coffees.