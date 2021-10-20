Einstein Bros. Bagels Offers Baker's Dozen Discount and DIY Kit for Halloween

Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating Halloween this year with a Baker’s Dozen deal and encouraging guests to create their own spooky, DIY Boo Bagels to get in the holiday spirit.

Starting on Sunday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 31, guests will receive 20% off a Baker’s Dozen to provide a Boo Bagel starter pack to make Ba-Ghouls, Vampire Bagels, Mummy Pizza and Spider Bagels. This deal is available at all locations outside of license stores inside airports, colleges, hospitals and hotels.