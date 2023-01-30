Einstein Bros. Bagels Opens in Aurora, Colorado

Einstein Bros. Bagels opened its newest restaurant in Aurora, Colorado at 14535 East Alameda Avenue, Unit B. This new location will offer Aurora locals all the fresh-baked bagels, delicious signature egg sandwiches, and other tasty on-the-go options they’ve been dreaming of!

“We are thrilled to bring the delectable flavors of our renowned breakfast varieties to Aurora,” says Will MacIntosh, Senior Director of Operations Services at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Growing our presence and offering our fresh-baked food on the go in this market is an exciting milestone in our impressive roster of stores in Colorado.”

For a limited time, you can purchase an egg sandwich from the new location and receive a second egg sandwich free using code ‘PARKSIDEBOGO’ via Online Ordering.