Einstein Bros. Bagels Rolls Out Chorizo Breakfast Burrito in Select Stores

Einstein Bros. Bagels launched a new mouth-watering Chorizo Breakfast Burrito inside select company and franchise locations.



This new menu item is the perfect grab-and-go meal packed with tons of delicious ingredients, including fluffy, cage-free eggs, savory chorizo, thick-cut bacon, perfectly-cooked hashbrowns, a trio of asiago parmesan and romano cheese and zesty jalapeno salsa; all rolled up to order inside of a warmed flour tortilla.

To celebrate the launch of the burrito, Einstein Bros. Rewards members will receive 2x points when they order the Chorizo Breakfast Burrito in bakery from 8/3-8/7.

