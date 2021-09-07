Einstein Bros. Bagels to Serve Up Queso for Breakfast

Einstein Bros. Bagels continues to innovate the most important meal of the day with queso for breakfast. The Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich will be available starting September 16, ahead of National Queso Day on September 20.

The Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich features Einstein Bros. Bagels signature queso, updating a classic queso recipe to include double-whipped Jalapeno Salsa Shmear and spicy green chiles. With a kick that will wake up your tastebuds, the sandwich also includes smoked Applewood bacon and seasoned cage-free eggs cooked to perfection, all stacked on a fresh-baked bagel of the guests’ choice.

“Everyone loves queso, but until now, it has stayed off the breakfast table—for no good reason,” says Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Queso fans are going to love the pairing of our signature queso with a classic bacon and egg bagel sandwich, giving them plenty of options when they walk into an Einstein Bros. Bagels bakery.”

Guests craving a cheesy addition to any other sandwich on the menu are in luck. The new queso offering can also be added to any existing Einstein Bros. sandwich for just 75 cents.

The Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich from Einstein Bros. Bagels is available at participating locations, excluding license stores inside colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals