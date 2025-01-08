This National Bagel Day, everyone who’s ready to give up a New Year’s resolution that has them eating cardboard-tasting breakfast cereal can now embrace their cravings. Beginning January 15, Einstein Bros. Bagels Rewards members can ‘give it up for Einstein Bros.’ with a Free Egg Sandwich with purchase when ordering ahead in the app or online this month. ​

As an added perk, those who join Einstein Bros. Rewards now get early access to this offer and can sink their teeth into any of the brand’s twelve egg sandwiches for free, at participating locations. Some fan-favorites to choose from include: ​

Farmhouse Egg Sandwich with bacon, ham, cheddar and a shmear of Country Pepper Cream Cheese on a fresh-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Gourmet Bagel. It’s the original farm to bagel.

To join Einstein Bros. Reward, guests can download the Einstein Bros. Bagels app or visit EinsteinBros.com/Rewards to create an account and start enjoying a variety of member-exclusive offers, including the National Bagel Day free egg sandwich deal at participating locations. ​