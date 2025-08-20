Einstein Bros. Bagels is kicking off the fall flavor festivities, bringing Oktoberfest to breakfast with a new menu of limited-time offerings. Starting August 20, guests can enjoy the all-new Oktoberfest Egg Sandwich, Pretzel Bagel Double Dipper and Beer Cheese Shmear.

The headliner of the fall lineup is the Oktoberfest Egg Sandwich, a chef-favorite recipe that takes the iconic flavors of pretzels and beer and crafts them into a standout signature egg sandwich. A bold limited-time addition to the brand’s signature breakfast sandwich lineup, the Oktoberfest Egg Sandwich features cage-free eggs, smoky ham, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, deli mustard, and a brand-new Beer Cheese Shmear, stacked on a toasted Pretzel Bagel. ​

For guests looking for a snackable option, the Pretzel Bagel Double Dipper is a whole new way to bagel. This rip-and-dip treat includes a hot Pretzel Bagel served with a side of new Beer Cheese Shmear and spicy brown mustard. Double dipping is not only allowed, it’s encouraged.

For a more traditional bagel and cream cheese experience, the Beer Cheese Shmear is also available to top any of the brand’s fresh-baked bagels. A recipe of cream cheese and classic pub-style beer cheese, guests can pair the Beer Cheese Shmear with up to 24 bagel flavors that are baked fresh each morning and throughout the day.

“Our guests have always enjoyed unique fall flavors, and Oktoberfest brings a whole new flavor adventure to breakfast,” said Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “With our Pretzel Bagel and new Beer Cheese Shmear, we’ve captured that comforting, craveable flavor of fall with a number of delicious ways to enjoy.”

Whenever guests order the new Oktoberfest menu, they can earn points towards delicious freebies and get exclusive offers after joining Einstein Bros.