Einstein Bros. Bagels announced the launch of their newest breakfast creation, the Country Bagels & Gravy Egg Sandwich, available now for a limited time at bakeries nationwide. With the egg sandwich debut, the brand drops its first-ever original, dare we say chart-topping, single and music video, “Forget the Fork.” When breakfast is this good, it deserves its own anthem.

Starring the new Country Bagels & Gravy Egg Sandwich, the country ballad showcases the struggle biscuits & gravy presents in our busy lifestyles and the hope that the new Country Bagels & Gravy Egg Sandwich brings. With the new sandwich, now breakfast fans can conveniently take the flavors of biscuits & gravy on the go. ​

Move over Nashville

It’s a story for the ages: chefs make sandwich, everyone loves sandwich, brand hires comedy team to write ode to sandwich, complete with fully produced music video and plush human-sized bagel costume. Einstein Bros. spared no expense in making their dream of becoming country music’s next big thing come true. The sandwich is just that good.

“Forget the Fork” is available to stream on Spotify, along with curated playlists to set the Country Bagels & Gravy-eatin’ mood. Full music video can be found on the brand’s website.

Behind the Breakfast

Available in bakeries nationwide starting today, the Country Bagels & Gravy Egg Sandwich delivers all the comforting flavors of biscuits & gravy, on the go. No fork required!

This Southern-inspired breakfast sandwich starts with a fresh-baked Country Sausage Gourmet Bagel, layered with fresh-cracked eggs, crispy bacon, savory pork sausage, melted cheddar cheese, and a shmear of Country Pepper Cream Cheese to give it gravy-like goodness.

“We wanted to bring the nostalgic, comforting flavors of biscuits & gravy to a sandwich that our guests could enjoy anytime, anywhere,” said Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “We also wanted to elevate the classic dish, so we added eggs and bacon, and of course the new fresh-baked Country Sausage Gourmet Bagel that takes it to the next level.”

The Country Biscuit & Gravy Egg Sandwich will be available for a limited time at all Einstein Bros. Bagels locations nationwide. Guests can stop by their local bakery, order online, or use the Einstein Bros. Bagels app for easy pickup.

The sandwich tastes best while enjoying the savory sounds of “Forget the Fork.”

Behind the Music

It started as a simple idea: breakfast should be easy, portable, and preferably not require utensils – no mess, no stress. But that idea quickly spiraled into something much bigger—a country music masterpiece. One fateful morning, between bites of a sausage and gravy bagel, inspiration struck. “What if,” one brave marketer dared to ask, “we wrote a song about this sandwich?” And so, with reckless ambition and an insatiable hunger, Einstein Bros. Bagels embarked on their most unexpected journey yet—into the world of country music.

Enter comedy duo Avery Pearson and Jeremiah Watkins of Thousand Percent Productions. With a healthy mix of country twang, tongue-in-cheek humor, and an undeniable love for breakfast, they crafted “Forget the Fork,” a song so catchy it could make a bagel blush. Backed by a high-production music video featuring a human-sized bagel suit, cowboy hats galore, and enough Southern charm to make any country superstar proud, Einstein Bros. set out to conquer not just breakfast, but the Billboard charts.

Whether this is the beginning of a Grammy-winning career or a one-hit breakfast wonder remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure—the Country Bagels & Gravy Egg Sandwich has a song, and it’s a certified bagel banger.

Einstein Bros. Bagels invites fans to share their own “Country Bagel Moments” on social media using the hashtag #ForgetTheFork, with a chance to be featured in future content.