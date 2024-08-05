Einstein Bros. Bagels makes the dreaded school drop-off line a bit better this back-to-school season with its “Line Relief” Free Bagel & Shmear. Rewards members will enjoy a free fresh-baked bagel and cream cheese with any purchase when they order in the app or online and skip the line.

The bagel brand, known for its fresh-baked breakfast, designed its “Line Relief” offer to give busy parents a little treat for tackling the hectic back to school mornings, all while avoiding another line. Guests may choose from any Einstein Bros. bagel, as well as any cream cheese or topping, when they use their reward through August 31.

“We sympathize with any parent who has experienced the stress of a school drop-off line,” says Hector Briones, Chief Marketing Officer at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Moms and Dads deserve a delicious breakfast for getting through it and they certainly don’t want to spend time waiting in another line.”

To become a Rewards member and take advantage of this offer and more, guests can download the Einstein Bros. Bagels mobile app or visit Einstein Bros. Bagels.

With over 600 locations near you across the U.S., Einstein Bros. Bagels has earned its reputation as the ideal destination for those seeking freshly baked and inspired breakfast options. Known for the quality of their fresh-baked bagels and a variety of double-whipped cream cheese shmear, the brand also serves Signature Egg Sandwiches; favorites include the Farmhouse Egg Sandwich, the All-Nighter Egg Sandwich, and the Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich.