The El Diablo Burger Returns to Carl's Jr.

The El Diablo burger is back at Carl's Jr. from now until August 15. The popular burger, which guests have been missing and even petitioning for its return since 2018, features a potato bun, charbroiled beef, a special fiery habanero sauce, bacon, Jalapeno POPPERS bites, pepperjack cheese and jalapenos. Consider this a warning. Your mouth is watering for these flavors now but will be on delicious fire after biting into the El Diablo.

El Diablo menu items include the crave-worthy El Diablo Angus, El Diablo Burger, El Diablo Double, and the El Diablito Double Deal. Whether a loyal fan or trying the bold, fiery flavors for the first time, guests are encouraged to get their hands on the El Diablo before the end of summer.

"At Carl's Jr., we don't shy away from exciting, memorable flavors that keep guests coming back for more," says Carl's Jr. VP of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. "Carl's Jr. fans have insatiable taste, and El Diablo answers their demand for something amazing. This burger packs a flavor punch and has built a cult following over the years as our spiciest burger yet. We were eager to bring back this bold menu item – with some fun and great deals. You spoke. We listened. This one is for the dedicated fans who reached out daily, and we can't wait for them to be reunited with El Diablo!"

Fans will want to get it before it's gone. El Diablo is packing the heat this summer only – available in restaurant and in the Carl's Jr. App where My Rewards members get an extra bonus with an app-exclusive single use offer for a $6.66 El Diablo single along with access to other program exclusive offers and benefits.