Beginning Tuesday, October 29, 2024, El Pollo Loco offers two tacos for $5 every Tuesday through December 31, 2024.

WHO:

El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings.

WHAT:

El Pollo Loco invites all taco enthusiasts to participate in Taco Tuesday with an exciting new promotion! Starting Tuesday, October 29, 2024, customers can order any two delicious tacos for only $5 ( in-store or online). Add chips, salsa, and a regular drink for only $2.50 more! This offer is valid every Tuesday through December 31, 2024.

SPECIAL OFFER FOR LOCO REWARDS MEMBERS: Loco Rewards Members can elevate their Taco Tuesday experience by receiving THREE tacos for just $5. Not a member yet?

Signing up is free and easy through El Pollo Loco’s app or website. Members earn points with every purchase, receive special offers year-round, and get access to exclusive promotions like this one.

WHERE:

Available at participating El Pollo Loco locations for a limited time. To find a location near you, visit elpolloloco.com/locations. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

WHEN:

Every Tuesday until December 31, 2024

WHY:

“We know our fans want high-quality, craveable, affordable food,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “This offer is a delicious way to celebrate Taco Tuesday every week for the rest of the year and offer added value to our dedicated Loco Rewards users.”