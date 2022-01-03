El Pollo Loco Adds Three Dos Locos Salads to Menu

El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is getting 2022 started off right with the addition of three new Dos Locos Salads to its menu for a limited time. Each Dos Locos Salad pairs popular LA-Mex comfort foods like handmade chicken taquitos and cheesy quesadillas with fresh ingredients like organic super greens and avocado paired with lettuce and pico de gallo for salads that deliver nutrients you need topped with the more indulgent flavors you crave to satisfy every side of you.

“We know health and wellness are top of mind for many this time of year, but El Pollo Loco recognizes that more consumers are craving balance and comfort, so we designed Dos Locos Salads to help you kick off the new year on a delicious note,” says El Pollo Loco Senior Vice President of Marketing Andy Rebhun. “The new Dos Locos Salads are the perfect way to enjoy your greens without depriving yourself of the LA-Mex comfort food you truly crave.”

El Pollo Loco’s lineup of Dos Locos Salads include:

Cheesy Quesadilla Salad: Warm and cheesy quesadillas and a double portion of El Pollo Loco’s chopped fire-grilled chicken are served on crisp super greens and lettuce and topped with fresh sliced avocado, handmade pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Chicken Taquito Salad: Savory handmade chicken taquitos and a double portion of El Pollo Loco’s chopped fire-grilled chicken are served on crisp super greens and lettuce and topped with handmade guacamole, handmade pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Unwrapped Chicken Burrito Salad: A large flour tortilla and a double portion of El Pollo Loco’s chopped fire-grilled chicken are served on crisp super greens and lettuce and topped with fresh sliced avocado, handmade pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Each Dos Locos Salad comes with a choice of creamy cilantro dressing or Mexican vinaigrette and will be available system-wide until March 16.

The rollout of Dos Locos Salads will be supported across TV, social and digital.