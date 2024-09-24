El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is celebrating National Quesadilla Day (9/25) with an exclusive buy one get one free offer for its Loco Rewards members. But that’s not all; Loco Rewards Members have two days to buy the chain’s delicious fan-favorite Chicken Avocado Stuffed Quesadilla and get a second one free on September 25th & 26th. This special, two-day offer combines El Pollo Loco’s signature fire-grilled chicken, fresh avocados, melty cheese, and mouthwatering flavors wrapped in a grilled quesadilla. Customers can easily take advantage of this deal in-store, online, or through the app.

“National Quesadilla Day is the perfect excuse to treat our Loco Rewards members to a fan-favorite,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Making it a two-day celebration is our way of saying ‘thank you,’ and we hope our customers celebrate with a delicious handheld meal that doesn’t compromise flavor or convenience.”

This exclusive offer is only available to Loco Rewards Members on September 25th and 26th. Not a member yet? Signing up is free and easy through the El Pollo Loco app or our website. Members earn points with every purchase, receive special offers year-round, and get access to exclusive promotions like this National Quesadilla Day deal.