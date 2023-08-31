El Pollo Loco Announces Return of Stuffed Quesadillas for Limited Time

El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is announcing the return of fan-favorite Stuffed Quesadillas, now available for a limited time. Stuffed with high-quality authentic ingredients including traditional Oaxaca cheese and El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken, these quesadillas are designed for maximum flavor and cheesiness.

“At El Pollo Loco delivering high-quality dishes featuring our flame grilled chicken and fresh, bold Mexican flavors is what we do best,” says Heather Gardea, Vice President of Research & Development. “The culinary team loves bringing back to our menu what our fans love most, but with a twist. That’s why we incorporated traditional Oaxaca cheese into our Stuffed Quesadillas to provide our customers with the ultimate quesadilla ‘cheese-pull’ experience."

Stuffed Quesadillas come in three varieties so you can enjoy more of the good stuff. The lineup includes:

Poblano Chicken Quesadilla – Stuffed Quesadilla featuring signature fired-grilled chicken, Oaxaca cheese, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and cilantro.

– Stuffed Quesadilla featuring signature fired-grilled chicken, Oaxaca cheese, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and cilantro. Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla – Stuffed Quesadilla featuring signature filed-grilled chicken, Oaxaca cheese, salsa roja, sour cream and pico de gallo.

– Stuffed Quesadilla featuring signature filed-grilled chicken, Oaxaca cheese, salsa roja, sour cream and pico de gallo. Shredded Beef Avocado Quesadilla – Stuffed Quesadilla featuring savory shredded beef, Oaxaca cheese, avocado salsa, sliced avocado, onion and cilantro.



“Stuffed Quesadillas are an El Pollo Loco fan-favorite year after year. The strong sales success of Stuffed Quesadillas last year demonstrated that there is strong demand for this unique, differentiated product,” says Larry Roberts, Chief Executive Officer. “Stuffed Quesadillas exemplify our standard for premium, authentic ingredients and a product that satisfies our customers’ hunger for portable menu items.”

To commemorate the return of Stuffed Quesadillas, El Pollo Loco is bringing the flavor on TikTok with a first-of-its-kind “Beats and Eats” campaign. Creators are highlighting the fresh ingredients packed within each Stuffed Quesadilla with their favorite sounds to showcase the vibrant experience that is enjoying an El Pollo Loco Stuffed Quesadilla. Follow along @ElPolloLoco on TikTok.

Stuffed Quesadillas are available at El Pollo Loco restaurants systemwide now for a limited time. To place an order, visit ElPolloLoco.com or the Loco Rewards App. Be sure to sign up for Loco Rewards to reap the loyalty benefits.