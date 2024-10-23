El Pollo Loco announced the introduction of a new test menu item: Mango Habanero Chicken. Available at eight select locations, this new offering showcases the brand’s commitment to delivering bold and delicious flavors to its customers.

Mango Habanero Chicken features El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken, now enhanced with a signature Mango Habanero sauce that strikes the perfect balance between sweet and spicy. This new flavor profile is designed to elevate individual and family meal options, making it an ideal choice for any occasion.

All Mango Habanero Chicken meals will be priced similarly to existing individual and family chicken meals, ensuring that customers can enjoy this exciting new flavor without any added cost.

Participating Locations:

Orange County:

Santa Ana: 101 South Harbor Boulevard, 2501 South Bristol Street, 1702 East 17th Street

Rancho Santa Margarita: 22381 Antonio Parkway

Anaheim: 1201 South Beach Boulevard, 969 S Euclid Avenue

Buena Park: 5251 Beach Boulevard

Los Angeles County: