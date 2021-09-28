El Pollo Loco to Bring Back Crunch Taco in Honor of National Taco Day

In honor of National Taco Day, El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is bringing back its popular Crunchy Taco as its first-ever, digital-only menu item, available for purchase through the El Pollo Loco app and website, Oct. 4 through Nov. 1. To kick off the festivities, every Crunchy Taco order on National Taco Day will come with a free, ice-cold Mexican Coke. In addition, Loco Rewards members will receive a special BOGO offer in their account that can be used to get another Crunchy Taco for free that day.

“Our customers have been very vocal on social media about how much they love and miss our Crunchy Taco, and we’ve been listening,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Acoca said. “We’re thrilled to be bringing back this much-loved classic just in time for National Taco Day, and we’re also excited to continue our digital evolution with its rollout as the very first El Pollo Loco menu item that can only be purchased online or through the app.”

El Pollo Loco’s Crunchy Taco packs smoky Tinga sauce and shredded chicken, lettuce and Jack cheese into the same crispy tortilla shell fans have always loved. And to celebrate its highly anticipated return on National Taco Day, El Pollo Loco has teamed up with Coca-Cola to offer customers an extra perk.

“Coca-Cola is very excited to pair one of our fan-favorite products with one of El Pollo Loco’s most popular menu items for this National Taco Day partnership,” says Pamela Stewart, president of Coca-Cola’s West Zone operations and North America operating unit. “It’s a fantastic way to mark the occasion, because an ice-cold Mexican Coke is the perfect complement to a delicious El Pollo Loco Crunchy Taco.”

And in keeping with its commitment to offer customers meaningful benefits through its nationally recognized Loco Rewards loyalty program, Loco Rewards members who purchase a Crunchy Taco on National Taco Day will score a second Crunchy Taco for free, in addition to receiving a free Mexican Coke.

The El Pollo Loco Crunchy Taco can be ordered online or via the El Pollo Loco app from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1.