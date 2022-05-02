El Pollo Loco Brings Festive Offers for Cinco de Mayo

El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is teaming up with Tapatío once again to ring in Cinco de Mayo with one-of-a-kind branded offers from the two cult-favorite brands. The LA Mex restaurant chain is celebrating the holiday with limited edition El Pollo Loco x Tapatío bottles with every in-app or website purchase, a rapid-fire El Pollo Loco Instagram giveaway every five minutes, and two premium tacos for $5 on May 5.

“Cinco de Mayo is a beloved annual tradition at El Pollo Loco and year after year we work with our partners at Tapatío to make each celebration better than the last,” says Chief Marketing Officer Andy Rebhun. “To celebrate our third year of partnership with Tapatío, we created a special limited-edition hot sauce bottle to gift to our familia of fans and Tapatío’s impressive cult following of hot sauce lovers.”

El Pollo Loco’s diverse collection of Cinco de Mayo offers and festivities includes:

Free custom El Pollo Loco x Tapatío bottle with any order placed on the El Pollo Loco app or website on May 5. Custom Tapatío bottles will be available via digital orders only and are not available in restaurant. Celebratory Cinco de Mayo giveaway on the El Pollo Loco Instagram with unique prizes given out every five minutes for five hours straight. Be sure to follow @ElPolloLoco on Instagram and tune in beginning at 12pm PDT on May 5 for your chance to win. Two Premium Tacos for $5 deal valid on May 5 only. Purchase a $50 eGift Card and receive a $10 Bonus Card, valid beginning April 30 and concluding on May 5, 2022.

“Cinco de Mayo is the perfect occasion to honor a love of spice and Mexican fare,” says Tapatío Chief Executive Luis Saavedra. “There is no better match than an El Pollo Loco taco topped with our signature Tapatío hot sauce to truly embrace the fun and excitement that comes with Cinco de Mayo.”

This year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration has a digital focus which elevates the brand’s cherished partnership with Tapatío to surprise and delight El Pollo Loco’s valued customers and hot sauce fanatics.

To participate in all the El Pollo Loco festivities for Cinco de Mayo this year download the El Pollo Loco app, follow the conversation on social media and register for Loco Rewards.