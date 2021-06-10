El Pollo Loco Celebrates Father's Day with $6,000 Imperial Grill Giveaway

To celebrate dads and help them kick back and relax with their loved ones this Father’s Day, El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is offering a special Family Meal promotion, daily $20 e-gift card giveaways and the chance to win a $6,000 custom El Pollo Loco backyard Imperial Grill.

“This time last year, many families were forced to stay apart due to COVID-19 restrictions, so it’s no surprise that 2021’s most sought-after Father’s Day gift is to gather with family members in person and enjoy quality time together,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca says. “El Pollo Loco is offering special deals and giveaways to make meal planning easy and give dads the chance to step away from their grilling responsibilities so they can focus on spending time with family.”

El Pollo Loco will be giving away $20 limited-edition Father’s Day e-gift cards throughout the week leading up to June 20. To win, customers simply have to follow El Pollo Loco on Instagram and tag a dad in the comments. At the end of the week, one lucky contestant will win the Ultimate Grilling Package, which includes a $6,000 custom El Pollo Loco backyard grill made by Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, the company that makes the grills that have been used to cook El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken for the past 41 years.

In addition to the giveaways, every $50 e-gift card purchase made between June 14 and June 20 will come with a free 8-piece Family Meal, and Loco Rewards members can purchase a 12-piece Family Meal for just $20 throughout Father’s Day weekend.

To purchase a limited-edition Father’s Day e-gift card, visit ElPolloLoco.com/Gift-Cards.