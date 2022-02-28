El Pollo Loco Debuts 11th Store in California's Central Valley

El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain, recently opened its 11th restaurant in California’s Central Valley.

Located in the Riverbank Crossroads at 2315 Claribel Road, the new restaurant is owned and operated by NorCal Chicken, Inc. The franchise group, whose history with El Pollo Loco extends more than 40 years, also owns an additional 10 restaurants in the region.

“We’re thrilled to continue developing El Pollo Loco’s presence in the Central Valley and making it easier for locals to enjoy our signature fire-grilled chicken, handcrafted Mexican entrees and assortment of healthy offerings,” said Rafael Armenta Jr., the 34-year-old President of NorCal Chicken. “The expansion is sure to appeal to the growing number of consumers looking for healthier options and demand for bolder, spicier flavors.”

The Armenta family has a long history with the El Pollo Loco brand, dating back to Rafeal Sr’s first job at the original El Pollo Loco in downtown Los Angeles in 1981. Rafael Sr. started as a dishwasher before moving up the chain of command to cook and eventual General Manager. It was there that he met his future wife, Bertha, who worked as a cashier. In 1993, they became franchisees of their first El Pollo Loco restaurant, in Modesto, California. Sadly, Rafael Sr. passed away from COVID-19 in November 2020.

“He would be very proud to know that his legacy thrives with his family and team continuing to open new El Pollo Loco restaurants,” said Armenta Jr.

The new 2,500 square foot restaurant, which employs nearly 50 full- and part-time people, offers seating for 75 guests and features a single drive-thru, as well as curbside pick-up parking spaces. In addition, the restaurant includes an enhanced digitized experience – including “Pollo To Go” for mobile to-go and delivery orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, all integrated with the company’s dynamic and versatile mobile app.

As for the menu?

At El Pollo Loco, the chicken is always fresh, never frozen, marinated in a proprietary recipe of citrus, garlic and spice, fire-grilled over an open flame and hand-cut to order. The freshly grilled chicken serves as the base for an authentic selection of dishes, including their famous chicken meals, bowls, burritos and salads. The brand is well-known for a range of flavorful menu items that customers feel better about eating because they are healthier than typical fast food and fit into a host of dietary regimes ranging from calorie counting to keto.

Brian Carmichall, Chief Development Officer of El Pollo Loco, commented, “Franchisees like the Armentas are the backbone of our brand and I am very happy to see them expand in the Central Valley. Their expertise in the market, understanding of customer satisfaction and commitment to perfect fire-grilled chicken are what make them such a successful franchisee. They will serve the Riverbank community well.”

The local expansion announcement comes at a time when El Pollo Loco is aggressively looking to expand its national footprint with existing and new franchisees. The Company’s plan is to open 140 new franchise-owned restaurants in select markets throughout California, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oregon, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington.

Today, El Pollo Loco has 481 restaurants in six states, with 292 of those owned and operated by franchisees.