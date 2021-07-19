El Pollo Loco to Give Away Free Guac to More Than 5,000 Customers

El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is launching its first-ever Guac Pass in partnership with Avocados From Mexico, to celebrate members of its Loco Rewards customer loyalty program and celebrate one of the brand’s favorite days of the year, National Avocado Day. New and existing Loco Rewards members who make a purchase anytime between July 26-31 will automatically be entered to win a Guac Pass, which can be used to get one small order of fresh chips and guacamole for free at any El Pollo Loco location every day in August. Customers can also win by commenting on El Pollo Loco’s National Avocado Day Instagram post.

“We take pride in the exceptional quality and taste of our hand-mashed guacamole, prepared fresh daily with only the freshest Avocados from Mexico and accompanied by our handmade chips dusted with gourmet sea salt. National Avocado Day seemed like the perfect time to reward lucky Loco Rewards members with 31 days of free chips and guac through our first-ever Guac Pass,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca says. “Loco Rewards has been ranked by consumers as one of the best customer loyalty programs in the U.S. and we are committed to continuously bolstering it with special offers and exclusive benefits that deliver genuine value to members.”

For the promotion, El Pollo Loco is partnering with Avocados From Mexico, the No. 1 selling brand of Hass avocados in the U.S. “We are looking forward to providing El Pollo Loco customers with the opportunity to elevate their meal with fresh guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico throughout the month of August,” Avocados From Mexico President and CEO Alvaro Luque says. “We value our partnership with El Pollo Loco and are thrilled to delight guests with the Guac Pass program.”

Customers who follow @elpolloloco on Instagram and comment on the National Avocado Day post will be automatically entered to win the exclusive Guac Pass, with no purchase necessary. Rewards members may also enter by making any purchase using their Loco Rewards account in person, online or through El Pollo Loco’s mobile app in the week leading up to National Avocado Day. Winners will be randomly selected and notified via email on August 1st, and a new 24-hour coupon for a free small order of El Pollo Loco chips and guacamole will be available on their Loco Rewards account every day in August.

Customers are encouraged to join the Loco Rewards program and follow @elpolloloco on Instagram or make their first purchase before July 31. Sign up at ElPolloLoco.com/rewards.