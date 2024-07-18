El Pollo Loco is adding three new Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos to its menu. You can enjoy these delicious burritos with creamy, handmade guacamole for no additional charge. The fire-grilled chicken leader believes in offering maximum flavor without the extra cost. Grab one for just $9.99 at any participating location. Choose from the following options:

Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, handmade guacamole, shredded Jack Cheese, savory pinto beans, crunchy cabbage, salsa fresca, and creamy cilantro dressing are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to go.

Chipotle Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, handmade guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded Jack Cheese, savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, and crunchy cabbage wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to-go.

Queso Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Fire-grilled, shredded chicken in a mild, roasted tomato salsa, fresh, handmade guacamole, savory pinto beans, diced onions, seasoned rice, queso sauce, and salsa fresca wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to go.

This tasty trio is made with quality ingredients, satisfying every taste and ensuring a premium dining experience with every bite.

According to Jill Adams, El Pollo Loco’s Chief Marketing Officer, “We listened to our customers and redesigned our burrito lineup to be more portable, flavorful, filling, and convenient while maintaining the value our customers have come to appreciate.”

“We’re the destination for everyday value, where extras are included—from double protein in our salads to guacamole in the burritos—we have you covered,” she added.

El Pollo Loco’s $9.99 Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos are available at participating locations only. Order online for pickup or delivery through ElPolloLoco.com or the Loco Rewards app. By signing up for Loco Rewards, you can earn points with every El Pollo Loco order, which you can redeem for various rewards, including free food. Start saving and earning today by visiting the Loco Rewards page on our website.