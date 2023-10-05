El Pollo Loco Names Jill Adams CMO

El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced the appointment of Jill Adams as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ms. Adams has spent over 14 years in the restaurant industry. She served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA Mexican Eats, leading creative, media, loyalty, product development, and CRM. Prior to joining QDOBA Mexican Eats, Ms. Adams worked at Jack in the Box, Inc. holding various leadership roles in field marketing, product marketing, menu strategy, integrated marketing, and innovation & growth.

Most recently Ms. Adams was the Vice President of Marketing at Mister Car Wash, the largest and only public car wash in North America with over 450 locations. While at Mister Car Wash, Ms. Adams led the launch of the company’s first mobile app and e-commerce site, doubling membership in less than 3 years. She also helped drive 10 consecutive quarters of revenue and EBITDA growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jill into her new role at the company,” El Pollo Loco CEO Larry Roberts says. “She’s a strong and engaging leader with a proven track record leading brand strategy and marketing communications to drive growth and profitability, and her skills and talents will be a vital asset to El Pollo Loco’s marketing efforts.”

In her new role as CMO, Ms. Adams will be responsible for overseeing all marketing and brand strategy functions, including menu and new product development, advertising and public relations, digital and social media and consumer engagement for El Pollo Loco’s 492 company and franchise restaurants in seven states.