If you’re a busy parent looking for a quick, delicious, family-friendly meal that isn’t fried, an athlete looking for extra protein, or someone who just wants to eat something tasty and flavorful at a reasonable price, El Pollo Loco has your back. The Southern California-based company is extending a special offer to customers who helped score this year’s win of USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Quick, Healthy Food. Now through August 31, Loco Reward members get $2 off any Double Chopped Salad when they use promo code WINNER in-app or online at elpolloloco.com. El Pollo Loco is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its flavorful, affordable, and better-for-you food.

“The votes are in, and it’s an honor to have won the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Quick, Healthy Food,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer for El Pollo Loco. “This win is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with delicious, better-for-you options. We’re excited to share this special offer with our customers as a token of our gratitude for their support.”

USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards is an annual award recognizing the top Quick Service Restaurants and companies. Experts select the top food items and chains in categories, and readers of USA Today vote to choose the winners.

For your convenience, you can order your food online for pickup or delivery through ElPolloLoco.com or the Loco Rewards app. By signing up for Loco Rewards, you can earn points with every El Pollo Loco order, which you can redeem for various rewards, including free food. Start saving and earning today by visiting the Loco Rewards page on our website.