Get ready to indulge in a fiesta of flavors as El Pollo Loco gears up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style for its Loco Rewards Members/ The renowned restaurant chain is treating customers to five delectable deals leading up to the big day. The deals kick off April 29th, and you can be sure they will be nothing short of amazing. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to savor some of the best Mexican-inspired dishes around and be sure to sign up for Loco Rewards.

Mark your calendars and join El Pollo Loco as they countdown to Cinco de Mayo with these five phenomenal deals:

4/29-5/5: Loco Rewards Members Only – Get $20 off a $100 Catering Order

– Get $20 off a $100 Catering Order 4/29-5/5: Buy a $50 eGift Card, Get a $10 Bonus

5/3: Loco Rewards Members Only – Buy a Carnitas Stuffed Quesadilla, Get One free

– Buy a Carnitas Stuffed Quesadilla, Get One free 5/4: Loco Rewards Members Only – Buy a 2 Carnitas Tacos Combo, Get 2 Carnitas Tacos free

– Buy a 2 Carnitas Tacos Combo, Get 2 Carnitas Tacos free 5/5: Loco Rewards Members Only – Get 2 Free Shredded Chicken Crunchy Tacos with an in-app order of $10 or more + $0 Delivery Fee all day long!

Whether you order online at elpolloco.com, in-app, or in person, Loco Rewards Members can savor the irresistible tastes and aromas of El Pollo Loco’s delicious dishes. From the first bite, you’ll be transported to a world of incredible flavors.