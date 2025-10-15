El Pollo Loco is proud to announce the opening of its 500th restaurant, a significant milestone in the company’s growth and expansion. The new location, which will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday, 10/17, builds on the brand’s 50-year legacy of bringing fire-grilled chicken and Mexican-inspired cuisine to new communities.

“Reaching 500 locations is a landmark achievement for El Pollo Loco, especially during our 50th anniversary year,” said El Pollo Loco Chief Executive Officer, Liz Williams. “It’s a testament to the strength of our brand and delicious food, coupled with the passion and loyalty of our team members and guests. Opening our 500th restaurant in Colorado Springs not only marks a significant moment in our growth, but also reinforces our continued commitment to delivering quality, fire-grilled chicken, and bold flavors to even more guests nationwide.”

The 500th restaurant milestone comes amid a year of steady expansion, with 10 new openings planned in 2025 – the majority outside of California where the brand is headquartered. This achievement reflects El Pollo Loco’s evolution from a regional favorite into a brand with strong momentum to grow nationally.

“Behind this milestone is one of the strongest development pipelines we’ve ever had,” said Chief Development Officer, Tim Welsh. “In addition to Colorado Springs, we have restaurants under construction in El Paso, Dallas, Albuquerque, and the Greater Seattle area, to name a few. We’re generating interest from franchisees who believe in the power of the brand, which gives us confidence in accelerating growth well beyond our core markets.”

The new Colorado Springs restaurant, located at 825 E. Fillmore Street, marks El Pollo Loco’s third location in the state of Colorado. As part of the 500th restaurant festivities – and the brand’s exclusive Loco Friday Drops program – Loco Rewards Members can enjoy a Two-Piece Chicken meal for just $5.00 through the El Pollo Loco app on Friday, October 17.*

The 500th restaurant opening comes during a year of record brand momentum:

The “Loco” Era Began

Menus Elevated

From reimagined quesadillas to extra helpings of fire-grilled chicken, El Pollo Loco continues to lead with crave-worthy menu innovation. This year's highlights include Mango Habanero Chicken, two new Double Chicken Burrito Bowls, and expanded quesadilla offerings designed for flavor on-the-go.

Big Moments

El Pollo Loco continues to make its mark through bold cultural activations. The brand tapped into the energy of sports by partnering with standout athletes like pro skater and X-Games gold medalist Paul “P-Rod” Rodriquez, NBA player Dalton Knecht and WNBA player Arike Ogunbowale, who helped introduce El Pollo Loco’s fire-grilled chicken to new audiences through local events and surprise fan experiences. The brand also rewarded one lucky fan with chicken for life as part of their Loco AI Challenge on social media.

With new restaurant openings planned across current and emerging markets, El Pollo Loco is poised to further expand its U.S. footprint in 2025 and beyond. For more information, visit ElPolloLoco.com.

Interested in bringing El Pollo Loco to your community? Learn more about franchise opportunities here.

* Valid 10/17/25 only for Loco Rewards members. Limit 1 per person. Tax and modifications extra. Not valid on combo or breast and wing option. Valid at participating locations and channels only.