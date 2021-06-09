El Pollo Loco Recognized as Leader in Positive Customer Experience

El Pollo Loco Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, has been recognized as the No. 1 quick service Mexican restaurant for positive customer experience amongst national popular Mexican [quick-service] and fast casual chains.

El Pollo Loco’s top rating is the result of several years of focused brand building efforts, outlined in the transformation agenda set by El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca. El Pollo Loco has trailblazed in the industry with innovations in food and packaging, while keeping a sharp focus on simplifying operations and developing better processes to improve consistency and quality with its famous fire-grilled chicken.

The company has also increased accessibility to better-for-you food options with affordable offerings like organic spinach and supergreens in its Pollo Fit Bowls and Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice and the removal of high-fructose corn syrup from its most popular dressing, the Keto Certified Creamy Cilantro Dressing. El Pollo Loco was also the first brand to launch nationwide a chicken alternative protein, their Chickenless Pollo, that was certified Vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.

“Being recognized as the leader in positive customer experience amongst top QSR Mexican chains highlights El Pollo Loco’s commitment to delivering meaningful, best-in-class value to our customers,” Acoca said. "The high quality and better-for-you benefits of our food have been longstanding hallmarks of the brand that we have looked to enhance even further over the past three years. It is extremely gratifying to see our customers acknowledge the hard work and love we put into our food.”

According to CivicScience, the survey results were compiled using 2,298 responses weighted by U.S. Census 18+ with El Pollo Loco garnering the highest positive experience rating amongst its Mexican QSR chain peers.