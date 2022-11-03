El Pollo Loco Releases Lineup of Overstuffed Quesadillas

El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is serving up quesadillas overflowing with the bold flavors of chipotles, shredded beef, and poblanos, adding a lineup of new Overstuffed Quesadillas to its menu for a limited time. These portable handheld quesadillas are crafted to ensure eating on the go doesn’t mean sacrificing a truly indulgent experience whenever a craving hits.

“Our team has a lot of passion for creating something truly premium and portable in a way that only El Pollo Loco can. After the success of our Shredded Beef Birria introduction earlier this year, we knew we wanted to offer our guests even more flavor-first ways to fuel up during one of the busiest times of the year,” says Chief Marketing Officer Andy Rebhun.

El Pollo Loco’s Overstuffed Quesadillas are full of quality ingredients folded into a soft flour tortilla that is twice grilled for the perfect golden-brown crisp on the outside. They come in three delicious varieties:

Chipotle Chicken: features signature El Pollo Loco fire-grilled chicken, melted Jack cheese, salsa roja, sour cream, and pico de gallo

features signature El Pollo Loco fire-grilled chicken, melted Jack cheese, salsa roja, sour cream, and pico de gallo Shredded Beef Avocado: features savory shredded beef, melted Jack cheese, avocado salsa, onion, cilantro, and avocado slices

features savory shredded beef, melted Jack cheese, avocado salsa, onion, cilantro, and avocado slices Poblano Chicken: features signature El Pollo Loco fire-grilled chicken, melted Jack cheese, creamy cilantro, fire-grilled Poblano peppers, pico de gallo, and guacamole

“The culinary team at El Pollo Loco has been acutely focused on bringing bold new flavor experiences to our familia of fans and customers,” says Vice President of Research and Development Heather Gardea. “These Overstuffed Quesadillas are jam packed with bold spices, savory meat and freshly prepared ingredients and provide guests with a fun new way to enjoy the quintessential quality of El Pollo Loco cuisine.”

Overstuffed Quesadillas are available at El Pollo Loco restaurants systemwide from now until December 28, 2022.

To view the entire lineup of Overstuffed Quesadillas and place an order today download the El Pollo Loco app or visit ElPolloLoco.com and be sure to sign up for Loco Rewards to reap the loyalty benefits.