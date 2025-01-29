El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful food, is cranking up the heat with the all-new Mango Habanero Fire-Grilled Chicken. With a perfect blend of sweet and spicy, there’s no better complement to the chain’s fire-grilled chicken. For a limited time, starting January 30, fans can satisfy their swicy cravings with the new Mango Habanero Chicken Meals and Family Meals or order it a la carte.

“After months of culinary development in our test kitchen, we are pleased to introduce this new vibrant Mango Habanero Sauce which perfectly balances the sweetness of mango puree with the fiery kick of habanero peppers,” said Chef Rene Pisciotti, El Pollo Loco’s Head of Culinary Innovation. “This flavor combination amplifies our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken.”

The new Mango Habanero Chicken is El Pollo Loco’s first chicken flavor innovation in almost a decade, and its introduction couldn’t be more perfectly timed as the brand enters its 50th anniversary year. Mango Habanero Chicken is available on all Individual or Family Chicken Meals for no additional charge.

“We are thrilled to offer consumers a delicious new flavor that delivers on taste at a value price that we know consumers are looking for,” said Liz Williams, El Pollo Loco CEO. “Our ability to bring together flavorful, healthier options and a winning customer experience truly differentiates El Pollo Loco”

El Pollo Loco has extended their value proposition recently through promotions such as their two for $5 Taco Tuesday deal, $5 Original Pollo Bowl, as well as their new Loco Friday Drops, which feature a rotating cast of deals and giveaways every Friday through the end of 2025, exclusively for Loco Rewards Members.

Pricing starts at $9.19 for a 2-pc Individual Chicken Meal, which includes 2 small sides, and $25.79 for an 8-pc Family Chicken Meal, which includes 2 large sides. For an additional charge, Mango Habanero Sauce is also available as a side for dipping or pouring over other favorite menu items. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

Be sure to download the Loco Rewards app and follow @elpolloloco on social media to be among the first to learn about deals and menu offerings.

Planning a large gathering? El Pollo Loco catering is perfect for any event. Price and availability may vary by location.