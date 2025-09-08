This September, El Pollo Loco is determined to make National Chicken Month more than just a delicious observance – it is planning to own the month with its “Let’s Get Loco” ethos.

And they’re kicking it off by giving away up to $1 million worth of fire-grilled chicken!

In honor of National Chicken Month, El Pollo Loco is offering a special BOGO offer for Loco Rewards Members* on Tuesday, September 9th: Order a 2-Piece Leg & Thigh Meal with Rice and Beans and get another absolutely free! That’s two pieces of juicy, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, seasoned rice and crave-worthy pinto beans complete with salsa and warm tortillas. This is a protein and flavor-packed meal on its own – add a second portion and you have yourself a feast worthy of National Chicken Month.

The deal is valid for all Loco Rewards Members, all day (9/9) while supplies last and until $1 million in redemptions is reached.

The BOGO offer is just the beginning. El Pollo Loco is also giving one lucky Loco Rewards Member free chicken for life with the first ever Loco AI chicken content creation challenge!

Using the AI program of their choice, individuals are encouraged to create their biggest, boldest, most Loco, original fire grilled chicken-inspired creations and post them to their public Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #LocoAI, follow @elpolloloco, and tag @elpolloloco in the post. Each original hashtagged post enters them for a chance to win not one free meal, not two free meals…but FREE chicken for life!**

“Chicken is in our name – it’s who we are and what we do. That’s why we’re proud to put our stamp on National Chicken Month, especially as we celebrate our 50th anniversary,” said El Pollo Loco CMO Jill Adams. “This is more than a promotion; it’s a moment to reward our fans with free chicken in a fun and playful way through creative expression with the first ever LocoAI Challenge. We invite everyone to embrace the Loco spirit and passion for fire-grilled chicken, and have some fun in the process.”

But the beloved chicken brand isn’t stopping there – stay tuned later in the month for a National Quesadilla Day Deal and a new LTO menu offering.