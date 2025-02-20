El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant, is building on the success of its recent Mango Habanero Chicken Meals by extending the flavor to its Tostadas. Starting February 20, fans can delight in the sweet and spicy flavors of the new Mango Habanero Double Tostadas.

The Mango Habanero Double Tostada comes in three delicious variations: classic Fire-Grilled Chicken, Baja shrimp or chicken and shrimp. The Mango Habanero Double Chicken Tostada feature 65 grams of protein while the Mango Habanero Double Shrimp Tostada offers 40 grams. The vibrant Mango Habanero sauce enhances the flavors of the avocado, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa fresca, and it’s all served in a crispy tostada shell.

“Our customers have been loving the sweet heat of our Mango Habanero Chicken, so we wanted to give them more opportunities to enjoy this flavor innovation on additional menu items,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Our tostadas provide the perfect backdrop for another deliciously swicy experience.”

Pricing for the Mango Habanero Double Tostadas starts at $11.29. Please note that prices and participation may vary by location. Mango Habanero Chicken Meals, Mango Habanero Tostadas and Mango Habanero Double Tostadas are available for a limited time at select El Pollo Loco locations.

