El Pollo Loco, the nation’s premier fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, unveiled their new Iconic restaurant prototype showcasing an enduring, yet modern and efficient design. As the brand approaches its 50th anniversary next year, they look to create a modern legacy of curated experiences, inspired by place and punctuated by new menu innovation.

While the new restaurant prototype includes existing brand elements – such as the fire stack gradient, logo, and font – that fans have come to know and love, these elements now reflect an updated color palette, footprint, and use of materials. Specifics include interior and furniture upgrades to create a bright and airy space; LED lighting; and energy-efficient hoods and HVAC.

The new restaurant design comes on the heels of hiring Tim Welsh as Chief Development Officer earlier this year. Welsh, a registered architect, joins El Pollo Loco with over 25 years of experience in restaurant and retail design. Prior to joining El Pollo Loco, Welsh was Senior Vice President of Design and Construction for TriMark, an industry leader in food service design and commercial kitchen construction. Before his time at TriMark, Welsh was the Chief Development Officer of Crunch Fitness and QDOBA Mexican Eats. His extensive experience also includes leadership roles at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Sweetgreen, and Walgreens. Throughout his career, Welsh has led growth strategies, franchise sales, prototype development, remodel programs, and facilities maintenance.

Currently operating 495 restaurants across seven U.S. states, El Pollo Loco plans to open its 500th location by the end of 2024. The brand is also eyeing previously untapped markets such as Boise, El Paso, Kansas City, and Seattle-Tacoma for growth in 2025.

El Pollo Loco is committed and passionate about nurturing strong relationships, targeting new partners, and leveraging incentives to excite new and existing franchisees. As it continues to serve delicious fire-grilled chicken and better-for-you menu offerings across the nation, the brand remains committed to delivering exceptional, flavor-packed experiences to every customer. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from El Pollo Loco as it looks to expand its presence nationally.